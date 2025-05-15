Crime Stoppers, SAPD seek suspect wanted for April murder

Ronnie Jay Salas is accused of shooting Andre Montera on April 23

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help to find a 22-year-old man wanted for murder.

Ronnie Jay Salas is accused of shooting Andre Montera during an argument in the 100 block of Ames Avenue on April 23. Montera later died at the hospital.

Recommended Videos

Salas is described as 6 feet tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to Salas’ arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips App or by calling 210-224-STOP.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

San Antonio mom calls for accountability 2 weeks after her son was shot and killed

Medical Examiner’s identifies man fatally shot on Southwest Side, death ruled as homicide