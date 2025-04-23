Skip to main content
1 hospitalized after shooting on Southwest Side, SAFD says

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Nogalitos St.

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nogalitos St.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to a hospital after they were shot Wednesday on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nogalitos St.

Authorities said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Their condition remains unknown.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

