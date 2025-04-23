1 hospitalized after shooting on Southwest Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to a hospital after they were shot Wednesday on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 3400 block of Nogalitos St.
Authorities said the person suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. Their condition remains unknown.
At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.
