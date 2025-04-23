Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
79º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man shot, killed during confrontation with neighbor, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

First responders found Scott Bender dead on the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kerr County, Shooting, Crime, Texas Rangers
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in a confrontation with a neighbor in Kerr County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Keagan Drive South, outside of Hunt, Texas.

Recommended Videos

The sheriff’s office said first responders found Scott Bender dead at the scene.

In addition to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s criminal investigations division and the Texas Rangers responded to investigate the death.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS