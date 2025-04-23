Man shot, killed during confrontation with neighbor, Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in a confrontation with a neighbor in Kerr County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Keagan Drive South, outside of Hunt, Texas.

The sheriff’s office said first responders found Scott Bender dead at the scene.

In addition to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s criminal investigations division and the Texas Rangers responded to investigate the death.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.