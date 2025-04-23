‘Shaken’: Parents, players on edge after 8-year-old injured in shooting near Seguin Little League fields

SEGUIN, Texas – What was meant to be an ordinary night of youth baseball turned into a scene of panic and fear as gunfire erupted near Seguin Little League fields Monday evening, sending players, coaches and families scrambling for safety.

For parents like Saundra Polanco, the moments after the shots rang out were filled with confusion and terror.

“My thoughts were, ‘Where are my kids? I need to get hands on them and get them with me immediately,’” Polanco said. “It still eats at me that we had to experience that.”

The gunfire, which police say came from nearby Pecan Street, cut through the sound of cheers and gameplay.

In a nearby home, an 8-year-old girl — not connected to the game — was hit. She was rushed to a hospital in San Antonio and is reportedly in stable condition, according to Seguin police.

The randomness of the violence, and how close it came to children, has left many parents rattled.

“My son is definitely shaken — shaking, crying, scared,” Polanco said.

Police announced around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday that they had arrested 20-year-old Isaac Montelongo and 22-year-old Vanessa Herrera in connection with the shooting. A motive has not been confirmed.

For parents, the question now is how to help their children feel safe again.

“Definitely concerned,” Polanco said when asked about her kids returning to the field. “Are little noises now going to make them jump scared?”

Despite the fear, Polanco said her family plans to return to the ballpark next Monday. But the memory of that night lingers.

“I think about my son and I’m thinking, ‘What if?’” she said. “This little girl — she was innocent, probably getting ready for bed.”

Police urge anyone with information on the case to call the department at 830-379-2123.

