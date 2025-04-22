Skip to main content
Local News

SAPD identifies man arrested for injuring officer while intoxicated

Jesus R. Martinez was arrested for interfering with public duties, records show

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Jesus R. Martinez was arrested for interfering with public duties/officer injury, records show. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOUPDATE on 4/22/25: San Antonio police have identified a suspect who, while intoxicated, walked into traffic and injured an officer, according to the department.

Jesus R. Martinez, 38, was arrested on Friday for interfering with public duties/officer injury, records show. Police confirmed his identity Tuesday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: A man has been arrested, accused of injuring a San Antonio Police Department officer after walking into traffic, according to police.

Around 9:25 p.m. Friday, an SAPD officer was regulating the flow of traffic at Hoefgen Avenue and East Cesar Chavez Boulevard when an “intoxicated and belligerent” man attempted to cross the intersection.

Police said the man became argumentative with the officer and began walking across the street into oncoming traffic.

When the officer took hold of the man to move him out of traffic, the suspect fell on the officer, “causing a possible fracture to the to the officer’s lower extremity,” police said.

The man was uninjured and arrested for interfering with public duties, police said.

The officer was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

