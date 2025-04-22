Skip to main content
Local News

Voss Farms Elementary School evacuated out of precaution due to standoff, New Braunfels police say

The standoff began this morning at a house in the 2000 block of Carter Lane

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: New Braunfels, Crime
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department has evacuated an elementary school due to an ongoing standoff at a house near the school.

Police evacuated Voss Farms Elementary out of precaution and safety for students and staff.

The standoff began Tuesday morning at a house in the 2000 block of Carter Lane.

At this time, it is unknown why the standoff began and who it involves.

Police said the incident is confined to a single home in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story, and we will update with new information as soon as possible.

