Shooting near Seguin Little League Field leaves 1 injured, prompts evacuation

SEGUIN, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired near a Little League field in Seguin, according to a Facebook post from the city’s police department.

Seguin Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Pecan Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

One victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle before emergency crews arrived, the post said.

KWED Radio AM 1580 reported that the gunshots caused the evacuation of everyone in attendance at the Little League Field’s games.

While it is unclear exactly what prompted the shooting, Seguin Police did determine that there was no threat to the public once they arrived at the scene.

There is no update on the victim’s condition at this time.

KSAT has reached out to the Seguin Police Department for comment.

SPD urges you to contact them at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 if you have any information about what happened.