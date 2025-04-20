Skip to main content
Local News

Man in critical condition after shooting on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

Shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday, according to police

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Valley Hi Drive, where they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was in the rear passenger seat of a vehicle. Police said as the man was traveling at the intersection of Flair Drive and Kilkenny, an unknown person shot at the vehicle.

The man was struck, and the vehicle was also hit twice on the passenger side, police said. No one else was injured.

Shell casings were found in the 100 block of Flair Drive. Police said it is unclear if the shooter was in another vehicle.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

