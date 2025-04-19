‘My heart goes out to him’: North Side neighbor shares concern for man mistakenly shot at 9 times

SAN ANTONIO – A drive-by shooting Friday morning came as a complete surprise to not only the victim but the victim’s North Side neighbors.

San Antonio police said a 27-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in serious condition after he was shot at nine times in a case the victim described as mistaken identity.

Officers said the victim was shot multiple times in his lower extremities by two unknown suspects in a black SUV near O’Connor Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

The victim told police that the SUV that pulled up alongside the victim’s car had been following him before they fired at least nine shots at his vehicle.

One of the shooters then got out of the suspects’ vehicle, walked up to the victim’s window and said, “Sorry, wrong guy,” according to SAPD. Both suspects fled the scene.

KSAT spoke to workers at nearby businesses and Joanna Tijerina, a neighbor.

Although the shooting didn’t happen in her neighborhood, Tijerina described it as a “close-knit community” that looks out for one another.

“My heart goes out to him,” Tijerina said. “I hope he pulls through it. I feel for him and my prayers are with him at this time."

Before talking to Tijerina, KSAT saw the victim’s car with multiple bullet holes parked in front his home.

“I mean, for all those bullet holes to be in his car, I can’t even imagine what he was going through during that time,” Tijerina said. “I’m glad he made it safe, and he was able to get help and get him to the hospital.”

