Suspect shoots driver, tells victim ‘Sorry, wrong guy,’ San Antonio police say

Man shot on North Side after case of mistaken identity, suspect not caught

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting on the city’s North Side ended in an unusual apology from the suspect early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near O’Connor Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

San Antonio police say a man in his 20s was shot multiple times by someone in a black SUV who pulled up alongside the victim’s car and fired at least nine shots at the vehicle.

The shooter then got out, walked up to the victim’s window and said, “Sorry, wrong guy,” according to SAPD.

Police said the suspect jumped back in the SUV and drove off, possibly down Wurzbach Parkway. The shooter has not been arrested.

The victim is in serious condition at the hospital.

