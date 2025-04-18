Skip to main content
Clear icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

19-year-old man arrested after fleeing West Side traffic stop, San Antonio police say

After he was pulled over and asked to exit his car, officers say Ethan Gonzales sped off

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, SAPD, DPS, West Side
Ethan Gonzales, 19 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified a man officers arrested and accused of fleeing a West Side traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ethan Gonzales, 19, just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Cupples Road and Ceralvo Street.

Recommended Videos

Gonzales, who SAPD said had two active warrants, was asked to exit his vehicle. However, police said Gonzales refused and sped away.

San Antonio police officers, with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, said they tracked Gonzales approximately two miles from the original scene.

He was arrested near the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street. Police said he was charged with evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.

No injuries were reported during and after the chase.

According to Bexar County court records, Gonzales faces three charges unrelated to his Thursday arrest, including a 2023 unlawful carrying of a weapon charge and two March 2025 charges out of Kerr County.

Read Also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

email

Zaria Oates headshot

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS