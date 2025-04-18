19-year-old man arrested after fleeing West Side traffic stop, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified a man officers arrested and accused of fleeing a West Side traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ethan Gonzales, 19, just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Cupples Road and Ceralvo Street.

Gonzales, who SAPD said had two active warrants, was asked to exit his vehicle. However, police said Gonzales refused and sped away.

San Antonio police officers, with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, said they tracked Gonzales approximately two miles from the original scene.

He was arrested near the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street. Police said he was charged with evading arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and marijuana possession.

No injuries were reported during and after the chase.

According to Bexar County court records, Gonzales faces three charges unrelated to his Thursday arrest, including a 2023 unlawful carrying of a weapon charge and two March 2025 charges out of Kerr County.

