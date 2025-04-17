SAPD says driver struck 2 motorcyclists with vehicle, fled Southeast Side scene

Two motorcyclists were struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists were rushed to a local hospital after they were struck by a vehicle, San Antonio police said Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Pollydale Drive, which is located south of the intersection of East Southcross and Pecan Valley Drive.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a vehicle hit a motorcycle. The crash threw both motorcyclists — a male driver and a female passenger — off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclists were taken to a hospital. At this time, their conditions are unclear, SAPD said.

While the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, officers said a fluid trail led to them finding their vehicle a few streets over on Menlo Boulevard.

If and when they are arrested, police said the driver will face at least one failure to stop and render aid charge.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more details become available.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: