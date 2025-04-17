Skip to main content
SAPD says driver struck 2 motorcyclists with vehicle, fled Southeast Side scene

If and when arrested, officials say the driver will face at least one failure to stop and render aid charge

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Two motorcyclists were struck by a vehicle on the Southeast Side. (Alex Gamez, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two motorcyclists were rushed to a local hospital after they were struck by a vehicle, San Antonio police said Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched just after 7:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Pollydale Drive, which is located south of the intersection of East Southcross and Pecan Valley Drive.

According to police, a vehicle hit a motorcycle. The crash threw both motorcyclists — a male driver and a female passenger — off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclists were taken to a hospital. At this time, their conditions are unclear, SAPD said.

While the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, officers said a fluid trail led to them finding their vehicle a few streets over on Menlo Boulevard.

If and when they are arrested, police said the driver will face at least one failure to stop and render aid charge.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more details become available.

