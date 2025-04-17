San Antonio teen sentenced to 38 years in prison for series of robberies, Bexar County DA says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for a series of robberies committed in 2023, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Between August and September 2023, the district attorney’s office said in a press release that 18-year-old Erik Fernandez was 16 or 17 when he committed the string of robberies.

Authorities said Fernandez committed multiple robberies in the South Side, including a donut shop, a Mexican restaurant and a person withdrawing money from an ATM.

On Wednesday, a Bexar County judge sentenced Fernandez to 38 years for 13 counts of aggravated robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His sentences will run concurrently.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant’s disregard for the law and the safety of our community — a clear message that repeated criminal behavior will be met with the full weight of justice,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the release.

