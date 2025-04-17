Skip to main content
Local News

San Antonio teen sentenced to 38 years in prison for series of robberies, Bexar County DA says

Erik Fernandez, 18, robbed numerous locations in the South Side in 2023

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: Crime, SAPD, South Side, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teen has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for a series of robberies committed in 2023, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Between August and September 2023, the district attorney’s office said in a press release that 18-year-old Erik Fernandez was 16 or 17 when he committed the string of robberies.

Authorities said Fernandez committed multiple robberies in the South Side, including a donut shop, a Mexican restaurant and a person withdrawing money from an ATM.

On Wednesday, a Bexar County judge sentenced Fernandez to 38 years for 13 counts of aggravated robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. His sentences will run concurrently.

“This sentence reflects the gravity of the defendant’s disregard for the law and the safety of our community — a clear message that repeated criminal behavior will be met with the full weight of justice,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in the release.

