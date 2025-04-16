Skip to main content
Man arrested, charged after gun in pants goes off in line at Northwest Side movie theater, police say

Bullet grazed man in leg; no other injuries reported

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Northwest Side
The incident happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. inside the Cinemark Summit 16 theater in the 5000 block of Northwest Loop 410. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged after a gun inside his pants went off in line at a Northwest Side movie theater, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. inside the Cinemark Summit 16 theater in the 5000 block of Northwest Loop 410.

According to police, the man was in a snack bar line with the weapon in his pants when it went off and grazed him in the leg.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and discharging in a municipality, police said.

The charges were raised to felonies due to the movie theater selling alcohol; however, TABC would not be involved since the movie theater did not commit an infraction, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

