SAPD releases body cam footage of officer fatally shooting armed man after traffic stop turns into foot chase

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police released footage on Tuesday of an officer fatally shooting a man during a chase that stemmed from a traffic stop.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on March 16, 2025, in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive, not far from West Avenue.

SAPD Officer Orlando Jimenez attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle along West Loop 1604 near Vance Jackson Road.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Miguel Morin, failed to pull over and instead parked at a nearby gas station. Police said Morin exited the vehicle with a bag and ran toward the back of the gas station.

Jimenez chased after Morin on foot across Vance Jackson Road and into the backyard of a home where Morin jumped a fence, according to police.

Jimenez noticed Morin trying to jump from another fence onto the roof of a house. However, Morin fell to the ground.

Jimenez tried to tase Morin, but it did not affect him. Jimenez noticed that Morin was armed with a knife, police said.

Police said Jimenez tried to tase Morin for a second time but to no effect. Jimenez dropped the Taser on the ground and Morin reached down to grab it.

Morin approached Jimenez with the Taser and Jimenez shot him multiple times, according to police.

Authorities said Morin was later pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. Police said he had a history of drug possession, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jimenez has four years of service with the department.