ME identifies man shot, killed by SAPD officer after allegedly pulling knife during traffic stop

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE - 3/19/25, 4:27 a.m.:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed by shot and killed after he allegedly pulled a knife on an SAPD officer following a traffic stop on the Northwest Side.

Miguel Morin, 43, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death is considered a homicide, according to the ME’s office.

The officer who shot Morin has four years of service with San Antonio police, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

ORIGINAL:

A 43-year-old man was shot and killed after he allegedly pulled a knife on an SAPD officer following a traffic stop on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

An SAPD officer was conducting a traffic stop Sunday evening at a gas station in the 2600 block of the Northwest Loop 410 access road.

In a Facebook post, San Antonio police alerted the media there was a shooting involving an officer in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive.

During a Sunday night media briefing, SAPD Chief William McManus said the incident began when the man, who was driving, stopped the vehicle, and exited from the passenger side and fled the scene.

The man reportedly jumped fences and ran down an alley with the officer in pursuit, McManus said.

During the chase, the man allegedly pulled a knife, prompting the officer to use a Taser on him, police said.

McManus said the Taser was not successful.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the force, then shot the man, SAPD said.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The knife was recovered at the scene, which McManus said may be a five-inch blade.

McManus said the man had a history of drug possession, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He said the man was currently on parole until 2029.

A gun was also in “plain view” inside the vehicle the man was driving, which would be another felony, according to McManus.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

