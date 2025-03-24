SAPD releases name of officer who fatally shot armed suspect after traffic stop

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on March 16 in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the name of an officer who they say shot and killed a 43-year-old suspect armed with a knife after a traffic stop on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on March 16 in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive.

Officer Orlando Jimenez conducted a traffic stop at a gas station. SAPD said the man who was driving the vehicle, Miguel Morin, exited from the passenger side and attempted to flee the scene.

Morin jumped fences and ran down an alley with Jimenez in pursuit, police said.

During the chase, Morin allegedly pulled a knife, prompting Jimenez to use a Taser on him, according to police. However, the Taser was unsuccessful.

Jimenez, who has four years of service as an officer, ultimately shot Morin, the department said.

Morin was pronounced dead on the scene. A five-inch blade was recovered, according to police.

Police said Morin had a history of drug possession, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.