Skip to main content
Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAPD releases name of officer who fatally shot armed suspect after traffic stop

Orlando Jimenez has four years of service as an officer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime, Northwest Side, Shooting
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on March 16 in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released the name of an officer who they say shot and killed a 43-year-old suspect armed with a knife after a traffic stop on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on March 16 in the 200 block of Birchwood Drive.

Recommended Videos

Officer Orlando Jimenez conducted a traffic stop at a gas station. SAPD said the man who was driving the vehicle, Miguel Morin, exited from the passenger side and attempted to flee the scene.

Morin jumped fences and ran down an alley with Jimenez in pursuit, police said.

During the chase, Morin allegedly pulled a knife, prompting Jimenez to use a Taser on him, according to police. However, the Taser was unsuccessful.

Jimenez, who has four years of service as an officer, ultimately shot Morin, the department said.

Morin was pronounced dead on the scene. A five-inch blade was recovered, according to police.

Police said Morin had a history of drug possession, burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Andrea K. Moreno headshot

Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS