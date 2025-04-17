1 arrested after chase on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was arrested after a car chase on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The chase ended after 4 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Ceralvo Street and Frio City Road.

SAPD said that officers were attempting to arrest a wanted person which led to the chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted SAPD in the chase.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

