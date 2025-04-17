Skip to main content
1 arrested after chase on West Side, San Antonio police say

Officers were attempting to arrest a wanted person which led to the chase

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Ceralvo and Frio City Intersection chase (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person was arrested after a car chase on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The chase ended after 4 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Ceralvo Street and Frio City Road.

SAPD said that officers were attempting to arrest a wanted person which led to the chase.

The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted SAPD in the chase.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

