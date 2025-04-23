Skip to main content
BCSO: Man left 3-year-old child alone in apartment to drink at nearby bar

Damian Flores, 23, also had an active warrant for robbery, according to BCSO

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Damian Flores, 23 (BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after leaving his child alone in an apartment to drink at a nearby bar, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Damian Flores, 23, was left in charge of the 3-year-old after the child’s mother went out for the evening around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, BCSO said on Facebook.

Flores contacted the child’s mother after 10 p.m., telling her that he was leaving the apartment without bringing the 3-year-old with him, according to BCSO.

The child’s mother had a nearby friend visit the apartment where they confirmed around 10:30 p.m. that the child had been left alone. BCSO said witnesses found Flores drinking at a nearby bar and brought him back to the apartment.

According to BCSO, Flores was arrested Saturday on charges of child abandonment, along with an active warrant for robbery. He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

