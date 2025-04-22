Skip to main content
Local News

Former juvenile correctional officer arrested, accused of indecency with teen inmate, TJJD says

Yuliana Mares, 40, was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Edinburg
Booking photo for Yuliana Mares (Courtesy of Texas Juvenile Justice Department)

EDINBURG, Texas – A former Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional officer has been arrested, accused of sexual conduct with a teenage inmate, according to a news release.

Yuliana Mares, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday for violation of civil rights of a person in custody, a first-degree felony, and indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, the release said.

The arrest stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred in February 2025, according to the release. The TJJD’s Office of Inspector General launched an investigation into the incident earlier this month.

The release alleges that Mares had sexual contact with a 16-year-old male inmate while working as a juvenile correctional officer at the Evins State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Edinburg, Texas.

Allegations of misconduct can be reported to the Incident Reporting Center by emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov or by calling a 24/7 toll-free hotline at 1-866-477-8354.

About the Author
Gabby Jimenez headshot

Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.

