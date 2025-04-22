Skip to main content
Kendall County DA’s Office, Boerne police seek additional victims in father-son vehicle fraud scheme

The pair owned Hovey Motor Cars, Triad Motors and Luxury and Classic Cars of Boerne

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Richard Dean Hovey Sr. and Richard Dean Hovey Jr. (Copyright 2025 by Kendall County Jail - All rights reserved.)

BOERNE, Texas – The Kendall County District Attorney’s Office and Boerne police are seeking additional victims in a father-son vehicle fraud scheme, according to officials.

Richard Dean Hovey Sr. and Richard Dean Hovey Jr. — both auto dealers — were arrested on April 16 and booked in the Kendall County Jail, police said.

The pair owned Hovey Motor Cars, Triad Motors and Luxury and Classic Cars of Boerne.

Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. are accused of stealing money from the vehicle owners, police said. Multiple victims filed police reports over several months, according to Boerne police.

Investigators discovered that the victims were under the impression that Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. were responsibly in possession of the vehicles, police said.

Boerne police said the father and son were charged with theft of property over $300,000, a first-degree felony, and misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution ≥ $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony.

Investigators are asking that any victims, employees or vendors of the businesses contact authorities at CDA@co.kendall.tx.us.

