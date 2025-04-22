Man wanted out of Bexar County arrested following chase in Jourdanton, ACSO says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted out of Bexar County on multiple charges was arrested following a chase in Atascosa County, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Garcia, 31, of Del Valle, Texas, was wanted for aggravated assault and numerous theft charges, sheriff’s deputies said.

Authorities spotted Garcia in Jourdanton driving a Jeep that had recently been stolen in San Antonio, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies initiated a traffic stop near the northern edge of Jourdanton, Garcia fled the scene.

Atascosa County deputies chased Garcia near State Highway 173 and Fern Hollow Drive, where Garcia crashed through a fence and fled on foot, the sheriff’s office said.

“While deputies combed the brush in this rural area of the county, Garcia approached a private residence and was confronted by an armed homeowner who held Garcia at gunpoint and called law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Garcia was taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle, evading on foot and criminal mischief in addition to his existing Bexar County warrants, the sheriff’s office said.

