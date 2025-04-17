Father and son arrested in connection with vehicle fraud scheme worth over $300K, Boerne police say

BOERNE, Texas – A father and son are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle fraud scheme worth over $300,000, according to the Boerne Police Department.

Richard Dean Hovey Sr. and Richard Dean Hovey Jr. — both auto dealers — were arrested on Wednesday and booked in the Kendall County Jail, police said.

Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. are accused of stealing money from the vehicle owners without their permission, Boerne police stated.

Investigators discovered that the victims were under the impression that Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. were responsibly in possession of the vehicles, police said.

Multiple victims filed police reports over several months.

Boerne police said the father and son were charged with theft of property over $300,000, a first-degree felony, and misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution ≥ $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony.