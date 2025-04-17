Skip to main content
Local News

Father and son arrested in connection with vehicle fraud scheme worth over $300K, Boerne police say

Multiple victims filed police reports over several months

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boerne, Crime
BOERNE, Texas – A father and son are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle fraud scheme worth over $300,000, according to the Boerne Police Department.

Richard Dean Hovey Sr. and Richard Dean Hovey Jr. — both auto dealers — were arrested on Wednesday and booked in the Kendall County Jail, police said.

Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. are accused of stealing money from the vehicle owners without their permission, Boerne police stated.

Investigators discovered that the victims were under the impression that Hovey Sr. and Hovey Jr. were responsibly in possession of the vehicles, police said.

Multiple victims filed police reports over several months.

Boerne police said the father and son were charged with theft of property over $300,000, a first-degree felony, and misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution ≥ $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony.

About the Author
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

