San Antonio mom calls for accountability 2 weeks after her son was shot and killed

SAN ANTONIO – Toni Brantley can’t hold back tears talking about her son Andre.

“My son has a 2-month-old brand-new baby in this world and a 5-year-old son that are never going to see their dad again,” Brantley said.

Andre Montera, 24, was shot and killed on April 23 outside an apartment complex on Nogalitos Street. Two weeks later, San Antonio police have not yet named a suspect.

“He was my baby,” Brantley said. “I‘m not going to stop looking.”

Brantley said Montera was using her car for work, but he didn’t show up after his night shift to pick up his nephew.

But Montera never even made it to that night shift. Brantley said he was picking up a coworker when he was shot.

“It is unfair that that boy’s life was taken for nothing,” Brantley said.

Brantley said she thinks she knows who shot him, but the San Antonio Police Department hasn’t publicly named them.

In preliminary notes, the department said the suspect was a 22-year-old man. This week, when we asked for more details, a spokesperson said they couldn’t confirm any additional information.

“This is still an active investigation in which currently no arrests have been made,” the department said in an email.

Brantley has a message to the man.

“Turn yourself in,” she said. “I will knock on doors; I will pass out flyers. To them, my son is just a statistic, and he’s not a statistic to me.”

