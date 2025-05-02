Cameras capture chaos after deadly shooting outside West Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – Confusion, panic and sadness descended on a parking lot early Friday morning outside a West Side bar.

The moments after a deadly shooting around closing time at Stout House bar were captured on both cell phones and surveillance cameras.

One man shared the video he shot with his phone with KSAT 12 News. The video showed people running, yelling and sobbing in the parking lot near State Highway 151 and Potranco Road.

San Antonio police said it appears a security guard shot and killed a 33-year-old man who had been involved in a fight that turned into a gun battle around 2 a.m.

Officers said two groups of people from the bar began fighting at first first started. Then, some of them grabbed guns from their cars and fired.

At some point, SAPD said the unnamed security guard fired and wounded the man in the head.

A discarded pack of cigarettes lay on the ground near a trail of blood. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A second man could be seen in the cell phone video removing a shirt soaked in blood.

Police said the second man was taken to a hospital after he was hit in the head with a bottle.

Obvious signs of the shooting were scattered all across the parking lot late Friday morning.

In one corner was the broken glass from a car window next to a long black skid mark made by car tires peeling away from the scene.

A long trail of blood also led from one end of a sidewalk to another.

Jose Avila walked through the middle of it as he arrived Friday morning to get his business, Guerito’s Tacos, ready for opening.

“First thing, when I saw a camera, I said, ‘What’s going on?’ That was my first thing,” Avila said, not immediately noticing the remnants of the violence all around him.

Avila said he got an eyeful, though, when he reviewed video from his surveillance camera.

He agreed to share that video with KSAT 12 News.

Avila’s video captured the scene through his front window, showing people milling about. Those people suddenly scattered, presumably when the gunshots rang out.

“Pretty shocked,” Avila said. “There has not been an incident like this. Fights? I’ve seen maybe one or two.”

Even though this latest incident resulted in death, Avila said he is not especially worried about safety.

He planned to continue with business, almost, as usual.

