17-year-old hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting downtown, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 5:10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Indianola Street, where police said they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to his head.

The 17-year-old was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Multiple witnesses told officers that the 17-year-old was scheduled to do an “informal boxing match” in the parking lot of the location. Police said as the match was happening, an unknown male shot the 17-year-old in the head “unprovoked.”

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived and has not been arrested as of Saturday morning, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

