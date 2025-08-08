Woman stabs boyfriend multiple times after finding explicit video on his cell phone, SAPD says

The stabbing incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive, not far from Bandera Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old woman stabbed her boyfriend after allegedly finding a sexually explicit video on his phone, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive, not far from Bandera Road.

Officers located the victim, a 39-year-old man, at a hospital being treated for stab wounds.

The victim was stabbed in the side of his chest and arm by his girlfriend after she found the video on his phone involving another person, an SAPD preliminary report said.

The woman was detained at the scene and could face a charge for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury/family violence, police said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

