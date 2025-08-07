Woman sentenced to 22 years for 2022 head-on crash that killed 18-year-old on the Southeast Side

Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old woman who caused a crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side in 2022 was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Priscilla Guerrero, 36, was sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty on April 2, the 144th District Court told KSAT.

Recommended Videos

Guerrero was given a 12-year sentence on the charges of intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault, and a 10-year sentence for a charge of intoxication assault. The sentences will run consecutively, the 144th District Court coordinator told KSAT.

The crash happened on July 30, 2023, in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs.

San Antonio police said Guerrero was driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza westbound while she was in the eastbound lane. She collided head-on with a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was traveling eastbound.

The Corolla’s front passenger, Alex Jaimes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guerrero was detained at the scene as she was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Read also: