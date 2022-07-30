SAPD: Teen killed in head-on crash, driver arrested for intoxication manslaughter

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter after causing a head-on collision that claimed the life of an 18-year-old boy.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:54 a.m. The San Antonio Police Department responded to a crash on New Sulphur Springs Road.

A Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when they got into a head-on collision with a Subaru Impreza traveling westbound in the same lane, according to SAPD.

The passenger of the Corolla, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified of the death at the scene.

The woman driving the Subaru, 33, was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.