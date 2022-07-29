‘She is our hero’: 10-year-old Robb Elementary shooting victim released from San Antonio hospital

A 10-year-old girl who was shot and injured during a gunman’s rampage at Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio. (Credit: University Hospital)

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-year-old girl who survived the unthinkable when a gunman opened fire inside of Robb Elementary School just over two months ago has been released from University Hospital in San Antonio.

“She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future!” the hospital said on Twitter.

Mayah Zamora was discharged Friday after recovering from her injuries she sustained in the shooting.

As she made her way down the hall, cheers erupted from hospital staff and her loved ones. It was a happy day at University Hospital.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

The school shooting on May 24 claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers and injured several others.

According to UH officials, Mayah was one of four others that were injured in the mass shooting -- another 10-year-old girl, a 66-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. All of them survived.

During her time in the hospital, Mayah was visited by country singer Kevin Fowler earlier this month after her family was unable to attend his concert due to her extensive injuries.

Hospital staff reached out to Fowler on Mayah’s behalf and asked him to stop by. He gladly accepted. You can read more about his visit below.

The Robb Elementary shooting is the worst school shooting in Texas history to date.

Principal of the elementary school Mandy Gutierrez was reinstated Thursday after being placed on paid administrative leave July 25 following the Texas House committee’s findings in the shooting investigation.

The Uvalde City Council met Tuesday and passed a resolution that urges Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to consider raising the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic assault rifles.

The council joined the Uvalde CISD School Board and county commissioners on passing the resolution.

If the special session isn’t called, families of the shooting victims said they’ll make their voices heard come January in regular session.