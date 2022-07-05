Kevin Fowler surprises Uvalde shooting victim in San Antonio hospital

Kevin Fowler shared this photo on his Facebook page with a post saying he visited Uvalde shooting victim, Mayah Zamora, at University Hospital in San Antonio this week.

SAN ANTONIO – Country music star Kevin Fowler visited Uvalde school shooting victim Mayah Zamora at the University Hospital in San Antonio on Monday.

Fowler posted about meeting Zamora on his Facebook page. The Robb Elementary School student is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Before the Uvalde tragedy, Zamora and her family had planned to attend Fowler’s concert scheduled for this weekend, July 8. But due to Zamora’s extensive injuries, the family was unable to attend, he said.

Upon discovering that Zamora was a long-time Kevin Fowler fan, the hospital staff reached out to the music legend and asked him to stop by.

“What an amazing experience it was meeting this sweet little girl! She’s way braver than I could ever be,” said Fowler on Facebook.

Ad

“This whole experience really hit home with me. I have three daughters, and I can’t imagine one of my babies going through this,” said Fowler.

I have to tell y’all about the most amazing little girl I met yesterday! We got a call last week from some of the staff... Posted by Kevin Fowler on Tuesday, July 5, 2022

More Uvalde Headlines: