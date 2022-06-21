Takeaways from Texas DPS director’s testimony about the Uvalde shooting, gunman and police response

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed on Tuesday perhaps the most extensive, official details about the Uvalde school shooting to the public so far since last month’s massacre.

Col. Steve McCraw testified at a special Texas Senate committee hearing on Tuesday, calling the response to the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead an “abject failure.”

In the days since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, delays in the law enforcement’s response have become the focus of the investigation, as authorities have released often-conflicting information on the timeline.

But McCraw on Tuesday gave much-asked-for revelations about the timeline, mistakes and missed opportunities. Specifically, he said Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief and on-site commander, made “terrible decisions.”

Here are the takeaways from McCraw’s testimony from Tuesday:

‘Abject failure’: Rampage could’ve been stopped in first 3 minutes

McCraw called the police response an “abject failure” as officers with rifles waited outside for more than an hour to approach the gunman.

Three minutes after Ramos entered the building, there was a “sufficient number” of armed officers wearing body armor that could have stopped the rampage, McCraw said.

The only thing preventing them from engaging the shooter, McCraw said, was the indecisiveness of Arredondo.

“He decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” he said.

Eight minutes after the shooter entered the building, an officer reported that police had a “hooligan” crowbar that they could use to break down the classroom door, McCraw said.

Police had shields, rifles, body armor in school long before confronting gunman

Nineteen minutes after the gunman entered the school, the first ballistic shield was brought into the building by police, the witness testified.

“Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple,” McCraw said.

Classroom’s doors weren’t locked, police didn’t need keys

McCraw said that the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot his grandmother at their home and then drove to the campus.

Ramos crashed his truck in a ditch at around 11:28 a.m. and made his way to the west end of the school. He entered the school at 11:33 a.m., made his way to adjoining rooms 111 and 112 and opened fire in the classrooms with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle.

McCraw said on Tuesday that the doors were unlocked and officers never attempted to open them until they breached the classroom door and killed him at around 12:50 p.m., more than 75 minutes after officers entered the school.

Arredondo previously told the Texas Tribune that he used several keys to try to unlock the door to the classroom, but McCraw said Tuesday no key was needed.

McCraw added that there were requests to fix the door prior to May 24, but it is unknown when those requests were made.

“I have great reasons to believe it was never secured,” McCraw said the door. “How about trying the door and seeing if it’s locked?”

Director McCraw's reference materials for his testimony before the Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans are provided here. #Uvalde

Gunman had joint bank account with grandmother

McCraw said that Ramos had a joint bank account with his grandmother.

Ramos legally bought two AR-15-style rifles guns, including the one used in the attack, just days after his 18th birthday, authorities previously said. Ramos also bought 375 rounds of ammunition.

Those purchases cost several thousand dollars.

Ramos allegedly engaged in animal cruelty

McCraw said there were reports that Ramos engaged in animal cruelty.

One of those cases involved Ramos allegedly carrying a bag of dead cats.

“Animal cruelty is something to look for,” McCraw said, when dealing with warning signs for violence.

McCraw said that some teachers had raised concerns about Ramos, claiming that he was “scaring” them and “dressing like a school shooter.”

The Texas House is holding separate hearings for its own investigative committee meetings, but those testimonies have taken place largely behind closed doors in executive sessions.

However, the Texas Senate committee’s hearings are held in public and will continue on Wednesday.

The Texas Senate hearings are taking place as Texas Senate Democrats once again urged Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session to address gun violence.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, whose district includes Uvalde, has repeatedly urged the Republican governor to take action.

Gutierrez is not on the To Protect All Texans special committee.

