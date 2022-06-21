11 officers entered Uvalde school 3 minutes after shooter, parents of victims demand change

Uvalde CISD parents are pushing school board members for change to ensure their students are protected and want people to be held accountable after 21 were killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting.

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District parents are pushing school board members for change to ensure their students are protected following the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Eight people spoke at the UCISD school board meeting on Monday, including the parents of some of the students who died.

“I think in this case it was just negligence,” said Brett Cross, a family member of one of the victims.

Recently released surveillance photos show law enforcement officers in the hallway at Robb Elementary with rifles and a ballistic shield at 11:52 a.m. — just 19 minutes after the gunman entered two classrooms and opened fire.

Another hour passed before police entered the classrooms.

“Who waits 77 minutes outside? Who does that? Because I guarantee if it was their children they would have ran in,” Cross said. “That’s just all there is to it.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, 11 officers entered the school within three minutes of the shooter.

“They failed us. They failed our kids they failed our city they failed our community,” said Cross.

