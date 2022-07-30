Investigators working to ID body found in Comal County, not far from where woman disappeared

Investigators are working to identify a body found in Spring Branch, not far from where a woman disappeared earlier this week.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Investigators are working to identify a body found in Spring Branch, not far from where a woman disappeared 10 days ago.

According to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Mitchell Drive by someone who was walking along the property.

Shana Alison DiMambro, 45, was last seen July 19th at her home in the 100 block of Mitchell Drive, close to where the body was found.

However, deputies haven’t been able to confirm if it’s her body.

Authorities said the body is badly decomposed, and they aren’t able to identify it as of yet.

At the time of DiMambro’s disappearance, she was last seen wearing a white v-neck t-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops.

No arrests have been made, and investigators haven’t said whether or not they suspect foul play was involved.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.