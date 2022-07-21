Authorities searching for woman who disappeared from her home in Comal County

Shana Alison DiMambro was last seen at 7 a.m., Tuesday at her residence in the 100 block of Mitchell Street, in Spring Branch.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A search is underway for a 45-year-old woman in Comal County who disappeared from her home two days ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shana Alison DiMambro was last seen at 7 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 100 block of Mitchell Street in Spring Branch.

She’s described as having brown hair, blue eyes and fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, pink shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with any more information on DiMambro’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-620-3400.