Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in head-on crash that killed 18-year-old, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A 33-year-old woman was arrested following a head-on crash that killed an 18-year-old man on the Southeast Side over the weekend.

Priscilla Guerrero was charged with intoxication manslaughter, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Guerrero was detained at the scene early Saturday because she was found to be intoxicated, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m. in the 8400 block of New Sulphur Springs.

Guerrero was driving a 2017 Subaru Impreza westbound while she was in the eastbound lane, police said. She collided head-on with a 2012 Toyota Corolla that was traveling in the eastbound lane.

The Corolla’s front passenger, Alex Jaimes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Records show Guerrero was released from jail after posting bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 7.

