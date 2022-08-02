Man stabbed during altercation just north of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed during an altercation late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near North Flores and North Laredo Street, just north of downtown.

According to police, a man in his 30s stabbed the victim in the left leg during a fight. The suspect fled on foot and the victim went across the street to call for help, police said.

The suspect has not been found. The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

SAPD did not say exactly what the altercation was about.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.