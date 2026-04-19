SUNDAY: Cloudy & cool, and widespread rain returns tomorrow

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- TODAY: Spotty light rain, cloudy & cool
- MONDAY: Off & On Light Rain, 50s
- NO THUNDER OR LIGHTNING
- RIVER PARADE: Chilly & damp
- REST OF NEXT WEEK: Gradually warming
- BATTLE OF FLOWERS & FLAMBEAU: Warm. Monitoring a 30% storm chance
FORECAST
YESTERDAY’S RAIN
Overnight, a decent amount of rain fell, especially for those north of HWY 90. Check out the rainfall estimates:
TODAY
It’ll be mainly a cloudy and cool day, with temperatures starting in the 50s and topping off in the low-60s. While a few light showers are possible, most of the daytime rain will be well south of San Antonio.
In the evening, however, coverage of light rain is expected to pick up a bit. There will be NO SEVERE WEATHER.
If you have Fiesta plans, don’t cancel! Take your jackets and grab the umbrella -- just in case.
MONDAY
An upper-level disturbance will bring another round of showers. While the rain won’t be heavy, off and on showers are possible throughout the day. This will keep temperatures chilly, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. Showers may lessen a bit in time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, but this is not a guarantee. Plan for chilly & damp conditions if attending the parade. The good news? No dangerous weather is expected. In fact, even thunder and lightning is not likely.
EXTENDED FORECAST
A few more light showers are possible Tuesday morning, but it’ll gradually warm in the week ahead. We’ll be monitoring a small storm chance for Battle of Flowers and Flambeau.
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