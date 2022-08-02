79º

Medical examiner identifies pair killed in shooting at South Side apartment complex

Officers found victims after getting call about gunshots

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people shot and killed at an apartment complex on the city’s South Side last Friday.

Officials say Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were both found dead around 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.

Police said they initially responded to a call about gunshots fired in the area, however, officers quickly heard from callers that there were two people on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

SAPD said they were not sure right away whether the victims lived at the apartment complex, or what otherwise may have brought them there.

Police blocked off the whole back section of the apartment complex while they investigated the murders. (KSAT 12 News)

And while it seems no one saw the crime being committed, people did report seeing two men running from the area at the time of the shooting.

A supervisor later said he was not sure whether the men running might be suspects in the shooting, or if were scared off by the sound of gunfire.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

