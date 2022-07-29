SAPD: 2 men fatally shot at South Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a South Side apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from West Gerald Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, officers arrived to find two men, both in their late teens or early 20s fatally shot.

Police said one of the victims was found at the top of the stairs and the other was found in a breezeway. Two people were seen running from the area shortly after the shooting, but it’s unclear if they are suspects in the case.

SAPD said they are not even sure if the victims live at the apartments, as so far no one has claimed to recognize them or even know them.

Authorities could not give a motive for the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.