Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found the man who had been shot once dead. Police said the suspect walked up behind the victim as he worked out and shot him up close.

The gunman left the gym and started going down the sidewalk toward a nearby car dealership, according to police. Officers approached him and took him into custody without incident.

Police said the suspect did not have a gun on him, but the weapon was recovered near the suspect.

SAPD said it believes the victim was targeted in the shooting. His identity remains unknown.

It’s unclear what motive the shooter had, and police are still speaking with witnesses as they investigate further.

