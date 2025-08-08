San Antonio man found guilty of murder at Stone Oak apartment complex

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County jurors needed only three days to hand down a guilty verdict for a man previously charged with killing his neighbor in 2022.

Malik Pryor was found guilty on Friday afternoon in the May 2022 killing of 39-year-old Jarrod Papen with an electrical cord.

Authorities said Papen was found dead on May 14, 2022, in Pryor’s Stone Oak apartment located in the 1200 block of Agora Palms Drive. Jurors heard opening arguments in the case on Wednesday.

Previous affidavits indicated that the two neighbors had ongoing disputes and several heated arguments before Papen’s death.

During a January court appearance, defense attorney Lorraine Efron requested a new mental health evaluation for Pryor.

Efron argued that Pryor’s mental capacity may have been affected by multiple concussions sustained while playing high school football.

According to records, Pryor returned to court in May when a judge determined him competent to stand trial.

Shortly after convicting him on Friday, jurors began deliberating Pryor’s prison sentence.

He faces a sentence between five and 99 years.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: