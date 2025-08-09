BCSO: Man arrested for planning racist attack also had child sexual abuse material

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office added additional charges to a man accused of planning a racist terrorist attack.

Nathan James Henderson, 39, was rearrested on a new charge for possessing child sexual abuse material, after the sheriff’s office said it found 548 files on his devices.

Investigators said children under the age of 10 were depicted in the material.

Last month, Henderson was arrested for having explosive-making materials. Additional charges of terrorism, hoax bombs and prohibited weapons were added last week.

BCSO shared photos of the seized items, including this weapon. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Someone close to Henderson called the sheriff’s office on July 4, according to the arrest affidavit after Henderson made several disturbing statements, including wanting to kill Black and Jewish people.

The affidavit also stated witnesses told investigators that Henderson described himself as a White supremacist and Nazi.

After conducting an investigation, sheriff’s investigators raided his home on Oracle Drive on July 11 and seized boxes full of items including ammunition, weapons and grenades.

Detectives say they found 24 inert grenades with striker mechanisms, plus materials to make them capable of exploding. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A report stated that the grenades were inert, or deactivated, but investigators found evidence showing Henderson was working to turn them into explosives.

