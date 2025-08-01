4 suspects arrested, kilogram of fentanyl seized in series of traffic stops, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested four suspects and seized a kilogram of fentanyl in a series of traffic stops.
According to a Facebook post, BCSO’s Gang Unit was executing “proactive patrols” when the fentanyl was seized.
Recommended Videos
The sheriff’s office said that, among the four suspects arrested, one is a confirmed gang member.
The following suspects face several narcotics-related charges, the post said:
- Christopher Anthony Rivera, 32, arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1-B <1g
- Alan Segura, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 > 1g-4g
- Allyson Janelle Alvarez, 21, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 > 1g-4g
- Erik Adrian Gonzalez, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 1-B>400g and possession of a controlled substance PG 1 > 1g-4g
More crime coverage on KSAT