4 suspects arrested, kilogram of fentanyl seized in series of traffic stops, BCSO says

Left to right: Christopher Rivera, Allyson Alvarez, Alan Segura and Erik Gonzalez. (Bexar County jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested four suspects and seized a kilogram of fentanyl in a series of traffic stops.

According to a Facebook post, BCSO’s Gang Unit was executing “proactive patrols” when the fentanyl was seized.

The sheriff’s office said that, among the four suspects arrested, one is a confirmed gang member.

The following suspects face several narcotics-related charges, the post said:

Christopher Anthony Rivera, 32, arrested on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance PG 1/1-B <1g

Alan Segura, 20, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 > 1g-4g

Allyson Janelle Alvarez, 21, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 2 > 1g-4g

Erik Adrian Gonzalez, 34, was charged with possession of a controlled substance PG 1-B>400g and possession of a controlled substance PG 1 > 1g-4g

