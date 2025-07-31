Long-time SAPD officer arrested on-duty for driving while intoxicated, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said one of its officers was arrested while on-duty Thursday for driving while intoxicated.

In a news release, the department said SAPD officer Paul Fencik was taken into custody at the south patrol substation.

Fencik, who has been with the department for 18 years, has been placed on administrative duty, the release said.

According to a KSAT analysis, Fencik is the third San Antonio police officer to face legal trouble in 2025.

“I am deeply disappointed that an officer would choose to drink and drive, endangering the very community we are sworn to protect,” police Chief William McManus said. “This behavior represents a clear violation of the public’s trust and the standards of conduct expected from those in our Department.”

SAPD said it is conducting a criminal and administrative investigation into Fencik’s arrest.

