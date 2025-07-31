San Antonio woman arrested on federal child exploitation charge, police say; Potential victims urged to contact SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are urging potential victims to come forward after a woman was arrested on charges related to sexual abuse of a child.

Crystal Celestina Candia, 39, was arrested Monday. She was charged federally for sexual exploitation of children, and a state warrant was issued for continuous sexual abuse of a child, San Antonio police said in a Facebook post.

The post said that someone found child sexual abuse material involving a child that Candia had access to. They reported those materials to authorities, SAPD said.

Investigators believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

“This is a reminder that if you see something, say something,” SAPD said in a statement. “As a community, we can work together to keep children safe. Call 911 if you suspect a child is being abused.”

