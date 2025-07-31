Skip to main content
Local News

2 arrested in connection with more than 60 animals abandoned in ‘distressing conditions,’ police say

Maria Maxcimiana Soliz, 61, and Ricardo Antonio Guajardo, 56, surrendered themselves to law enforcement Wednesday

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Schertz police say Animal Services officers seized more than 60 cats and dogs from this home and surrounding property. They believe the animals were abandoned. (Katrina Webber, Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SCHERTZ – Two people were arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case where 64 cats and dogs were left abandoned at a home, according to the Schertz Police Department.

In a news release, the department said Maria Maxcimiana Soliz, 61, and Ricardo Antonio Guajardo, 56, returned to Schertz on Wednesday to surrender themselves to detectives.

The pair was arrested around 5:30 p.m., the department said, and charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a class A misdemeanor.

On Sunday, Schertz police found the animals living in in “distressing conditions” at a home in the 10600 block of Hillbrook Drive.

Police said the animals appeared to be deprived of “basic necessities required for survival.”

The Schertz Animal Control Division took custody of the animals for further treatment, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

