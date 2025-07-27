Several dogs, cats found in ‘distressing conditions’ in abandoned home, Schertz police say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Several cats and dogs were found living in “distressing conditions” in an apparent abandoned Bexar County home, according to a news release from the Schertz Police Department.

Schertz police responded to a report of abandoned animals on Sunday in the 10600 block of Hillbrook Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found several cats and dogs living in “need of immediate medical attention,” the release stated.

Police said the animals appeared to be deprived of “basic necessities required for survival.”

The Schertz Animal Control Division took custody of the animals for further treatment, the release stated.

According to the release, police have initiated a report for cruelty to non-livestock animals, a Class A misdemeanor.

The investigation is ongoing.

