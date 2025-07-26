1 person in custody after alleged homicide in Fair Oaks Ranch, officials say

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – One person is in custody following an alleged homicide in Fair Oaks Ranch, city officials said in a news release.

Around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department responded to reports of an alleged homicide in the 29300 block of Duberry Ridge.

The release said the suspect in the case turned himself in to police headquarters, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, who officials did not identify in the release, was taken to Bexar County “for holding and further investigation,” the release said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the alleged homicide may have stemmed from a domestic dispute in a residence, the release said. Officials noted there is “no ongoing risk to the public.”

A joint investigation is underway between the Fair Oaks Ranch Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: