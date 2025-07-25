Man seeks justice for mother’s murder on East Side in 1990

SAN ANTONIO – More than three decades after the body of Antoinette Jordan was found under a bridge on the East Side, her son is speaking publicly for the first time, demanding answers and justice in a case that remains unsolved.

“Antoinette Jordan was my beautiful, lovely mother,” said Trevin Jordan. “She didn’t deserve to be raped and murdered under a bridge in the dark by cowards.”

Antoinette was killed in 1990. At the time, the young mother lived in the Southern Homes housing project near Fort Sam Houston, an area Trevin described as rough and violent, which was something his mother tried to shield him and his siblings from.

“She was a loving mother,” Trevin said. “She used to sing to us as kids. Every time we would get hurt or injured, she would take care of us. She would go the distance for her children.”

Trevin recalls the days before his mother’s death vividly — in part because the trauma was compounded by the killing of his older brother, James, who was murdered on the East Side just two months earlier.

“I just remember her leaving and waking up and her not being there,” Trevin said. “It felt like someone was taking out my family. First my brother, then my mother.”

After Antoinette’s death, her children were split up and sent to live in different places.

“Jordan was my mom’s last name. That’s all we had left of her,” Trevin said.

Though suspicion initially surrounded Antoinette’s husband — who Trevin said had a history of abuse — the case was never prosecuted. And now, decades later, her family is left with lingering doubts.

“My dad always maintained his innocence until the day he died,” Trevin said. “But we don’t know for sure. We want to know for sure.”

Trevin says authorities told the family there was DNA evidence and plans for new testing, but calls to the department over the years have led nowhere.

“Every time a family member called, they say, ‘No, we didn’t do any testing,’ and they hang up,” he said. “That’s all we get over the years.”

Trevin believes the system failed his mother.

“She deserves a proper investigation,” he said. “Somebody needs to be held accountable.”

Trevin is now pushing for answers, determined to make sure his mother’s story is no longer forgotten.

“It hurts to see people drive over that bridge and not know my mom lost her life right there,” he said. “No one did anything for my mom. So now I’m here to speak up for her.”

KSAT 12 reached out to San Antonio police for an update on the case and was told to file an open records request due to the case being from 1990. That request was filed on Friday afternoon. The department has 10 days to respond.

If you have information in this case, you can call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

